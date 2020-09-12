444 students of Expert PU College pass JEE (Main)

In all, 444 students of Expert Pre-University College, Mangaluru, have passed the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2020 and have been qualified to appear for JEE (Advanced).
A release from the college said on Saturday that 1,021 students from the college had appeared for the JEE (Main). Of those who have passed, seven students have obtained above 99 NTA (National Testing Agency) score, 22 students have got above 98 NTA score, 103 students have scored it above 95 and 227 students have got NTA score of above 90.
A release from Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, said that 523 students of Alva’s Pre-University College, Moodbidri, have passed the examination and qualified for JEE (Advanced).
Of them, 70 students have obtained the percentile score of above 95, 155 students have got it above 90 percentile, 230 students have it above 85 percentile, 292 students have scored above 80 percentile and 369 students have obtained above 75 percentile score.
The JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and JEE (Advanced) is held for admission to IITs.
