44 pilgrims fall ill after mass lunch at village fair near Chikkodi

Published - May 30, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The mass lunch was organised during the Balu Mama Jatra festival in Kerur near Chikkodi in Belagavi district

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 44 people were admitted to hospital as they fell ill after eating at a mass lunch organised during the Balu Mama Jatra festival in Kerur near Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Thursday.

As many as 30 people were taken to the government hospital in Chikkodi and the others were treated in Kerur and Examba.

They are all recovering, doctors said. A team of doctors is camping in Kerur.

A lot of pilgrims had rice and sambar during the fair. But some of them began feeling uncomfortable and started experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea, the police said.

