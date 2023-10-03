44 new services rolled out at Bapuji Seva Kendras in GPs

October 03, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

To enable rural citizens to avail utility services under one roof, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department has rolled out 44 additional services at the Bapuji Seva Kendras in gram panchayats.

The services that were available at Atalji Janasnehi Centers in Nadakacheris will now be provided at Bapuji Seva Kendras at gram panchayats. These are in addition to the existing 28 other utility services.

Along with the services offered by the department, people can also avail of the Aadhaar-based services provided by the departments of labour, health, family welfare, power, women and child welfare.

Each hobli consists of 6-7 gram panchayats with a population of 20,000-50,000. People were required to visit utility centers in these hoblis to avail of government services and it was causing inconvenience.

The government has decided to provide income certificates, caste certificates, address-proof documents and other important documents at Bapuji Seva Kendras in an efficient and speedy manner, said RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge.

The services provided at Bapuji Seva Kendras are: caste and income certificates, backward class certificate, domicile certificate, landless certificate, widow certificate, life certificate, agriculture family certificate, death certificate, unemployment certificate, no government job certificate, agriculturist certificate, small and marginal farmer certificate, agriculture labour certificate, bonafide certificate, residence proof, income proof (for employment), income proof (for employment on compassionate grounds), family tree certificate, Hyderabad-Karnataka domicile certificate, crop authentication letter, minority certificate, caste certificate (Arya Vaishya), income and property certificate (EWS), caste certificate (SC/ST migrant), special schemes for specially-abled, widow pension, Sandhya Suraksha scheme, National Family Welfare scheme, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Manasvini and Maitri Schemes, financial assistance for acid victims, Endosulfan victim pension, farmer widow pension and others.

