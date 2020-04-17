44 new cases in State on Friday

Forty-four new positive cases were detected on Friday, the highest number recorded in one day in the State so far. The total number of cases has touched 359.

As many as six people, including a 78-year-old patient, were discharged on Friday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said of the cases reported on Friday, the most are from Mysuru which has 12 [10 from the Nanjangud pharma company].

Bengaluru Urban reported 10, Ballari seven, and Belagavi had five cases.

Barring two, all cases have a contact history with previous positive patients.

“Of the total 1,705 persons quarantined from Nanjangud pharma company, 1,225 have been tested. While 73 have tested positive , the results of 480 samples are awaited,” he said, pointing out that investigation is on about the visit of foreigners to the company.

On complaints that PPE kits were of a poor quality, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), said procurement process has now been modified and only kits with 16603 ISO mark are being bought.

The government has capped the price of tests in private labs for samples sent by the government at ₹2,250.

For all samples sent by the government, private labs cannot charge more than this amount, he said.

Stating that the State has placed an order for 1 lakh more kits from China, the official said the Chinese government had received complaints over poor quality and hence were setting new standards. He added that kits will be received by Sunday or Monday.

Meanwhile, the Department has issued a circular stating that all beds which have been earmarked for treatment of both moderate and severe COVID-19 patients in dedicated hospitals and healthcare centres of districts should have the facilities of delivering high pressure oxygen, compressed air for ICU beds and central suction facility.