439 fresh cases in Hassan

Two more people died of COVID-19 in Hassan on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 366. Besides that, 439 fresh confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district on the day.
So far 19,440 have been tested positive for the infection. Among them, 4,069 are under treatment and 15,445 have recovered. Among those under treatment 43 are in the intensive care unit
Of the fresh cases reported on the day 21 are from Arsikere taluk, 53 from Channarayapatna, 10 from Alur, 240 from Hassan, 32 from Holenarsipur, 33 from Arkalgud taluk, 36 from Belur, 13 from Sakleshpur taluk and one more person from outside the district, said a bulletin released by the district administration.
