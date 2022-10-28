438 ‘Namma Clinics’ to become functional in Mysuru by November 8: Sudhakar

128 women’s clinics to come up in urban health centres

All 438 Namma Clinics (heath and wellness centres) in the State will be operational by November 8, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar said in Mysuru on Friday.

These clinics in urban local bodies are modelled on the lines of Centre’s health and wellness clinics. The initiative aims to reduce the burden on the existing health centres offering different services, including availability of specialists.

Dr. Sudhakar told reporters that 128 women’s clinics will also be set up in urban health centres. They will also offer consultation by specialists. “We have got all clearances for appointing doctors and other key staff for the clinics and also hospitals where there is a shortage,” he replied.

Nearly 70% of Group D posts will be outsourced and the posts will be filled at the earliest since the staff are crucial for maintaining hygiene in hospitals, he added.

Hospitals to become operational

The Minister said that the super speciality hospital and trauma care centre in Mysuru which are yet to become operational due to lack of manpower and equipment would become functional by the end of year as the process of appointing doctors, nursing and other staff has been initiated besides procuring necessary equipment.

He said clearances have been issued for setting up sewage treatment plants and effluent treatment plants in all government medical colleges. All medical colleges will start courses in critical care and dialysis procedure from next year, he stated.

Dr. Sudhakar said Karnataka stands second in the State in offering tele consultation to patients under its e-sanjeevani scheme. “We have the vision of making the services even more effective, strengthening and expanding the scheme for the benefit of patients.”

A new cancer hospital has been proposed in Mysuru at a cost of ₹130 crore. “Hopefully, the Cabinet will give its nod to the project in its next meeting,” Dr. Sudhakar said, adding that a sum of ₹50 crore would be released in the first instalment for launching the works.

NIMHANS services in Mysuru

Under the hub and spoke model, the NIMHANS would be offering its services for the patients in Mysuru. The institute’s experts will be giving training to doctors here for reaching out services to the needy patients in district hospitals.

“This model has been launched in some districts in the State and the same is being replicated in Mysuru for the benefit of patients who are in need of services from institutes like NIMHANS,” he replied.