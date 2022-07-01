438 Namma Clinics to be set up in ULBs

The State Cabinet on Friday approved the establishment of 438 ‘Namma Clinics’ across urban local bodies, including Bengaluru City Corporation wards, of the State. This was a Budget promise.

These clinics will provide services for detection of non-communicable diseases and referral for higher treatment to specialists. All wards of the BBMP will have at least one clinic. They will be modelled on lines of the Centre’s health and wellness centres. All appointments would be on temporary terms. The clinics will reduce burden on the existing health facilities in urban areas, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy told presspersons.

The estimated cost of each clinic will be ₹36.45 lakh. A total of ₹103.78 crore will be required to set up Namma Clinics in urban areas of the State.