435 ancient coins found in Malavalli taluk

A total of 435 ancient coins were found during excavation works under way for the construction of a house in Banasamudra of Malavalli taluk in the district on Wednesday.
Lakshmamma, a farmer who is constructing the house, found an earthen-pot filled with the coins while digging up the foundation.
Ms. Lakshmamma and the construction workers broke open the pot and found the coins, that are believe to be at least a few centuries old, sources at the Halagur police station have said. According to the sources, Ms. Lakshmamma later handed over the pot to the Halagur police.
The police collected the coins and informed the officials of the Revenue Department. They also instructed Ms. Lakshmamma to stop the construction work.
Experts from the Archaeological Survey of India will conduct a comprehensive study to ascertain the oldness and exact period, value, and other details of the coins, Revenue Department sources said. “We are investigating the case,” K.T. Mathew Thomas, Dy.SP, Malavalli sub-division, told The Hindu.
