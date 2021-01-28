428 new cases, 3 deaths in Karnataka on January 27

As many as 760 patients were discharged

The State on Wednesday reported 428 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,37,383. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,207. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 760 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 9,18,859. Of the remaining 6,298 active patients, 147 are being monitored in ICUs.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.72%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.70%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 227 cases taking its tally to 3,97,836. With one death reported from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,383.

Active cases in Bengaluru touched 4,012.

As many as 58,695 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 55,758 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests is 1,67,50,398.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, the State achieved 44% vaccination coverage on Wednesday, the 12th day after the vaccine was rolled out on January 16. Of the targeted 79,022 beneficaries for the day, 34,551 had been vaccinated.

While Chitradurga achieved 100% coverage on Wednesday, Kodagu followed with 76% coverage. Ramanagaram recorded the least coverage with a mere 10% of the targeted 576 healthcare workers vaccinated on Wednesday.

An average of 35% coverage was recorded in BBMP limits.

Overall, the State has achieved 53% coverage with 2,66,155 healthcare workers of the targeted 5,00,407 being immunised so far.