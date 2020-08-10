4,267 new cases in Karnataka

As many as 4,267 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Karnataka on Monday. According to the media bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there were also 114 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the overall toll to 3,312. The total number of positive cases in Karnataka is 1,82,354.

The bulletin also said that there were 5,218 discharges, taking the total number of discharges to 99,126.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,243 new cases and 36 deaths, while Mysuru had the second highest number of new cases with 374.