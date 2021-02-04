426 new cases, two deaths reported

The State on Wednesday reported 426 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,40,596. With two deaths, the toll rose to 12,225. This is apart from the 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 433 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,22,437. Of the remaining 5,915 active patients, 146 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.60%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.46%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 231 cases taking its tally to 3,99,517. With one death in Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,397. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 3,856. As many as 70,766 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 63,918 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,72,18,163.

Vaccination

Although Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had earlier said that COVID-19 vaccination will not be conducted from January 31 till February 3 in view of Pulse Polio immunisation, it was held at five and two session sites in a private hospital in Belagavi on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Of the 600 targeted beneficiaries on Tuesday, 140 were innoculated marking a coverage of 23%. On Wednesday, of the 331 targeted beneficiaries, 270 were immunised recording a coverage of 82%.

Overall, the State has achieved a coverage of 51% with 3,14,907 of the targeted 6,14,182 healthcare workers vaccinated so far.