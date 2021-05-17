4.25 lakh Remdesivir vials given to Karnataka this week, says Sadananada Gowda

Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said that Karnataka has received a bigger share of the Remdesivir allocation made to the States this week.

He said Karnataka has received 4.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir this week of the total 23 lakh vials allocated. In a statement, he said Karnataka had received the highest allocation as it had the highest COVID-19 caseload in the country.

He also said that of the total 76 lakh vials allocated to the States since April 21, Karnataka had received 10 lakh vials. He pointed that about 40,000 vials of Remdesivir had come from other countries.

Mr. Gowda said that the Union government has been making equitable distribution of the available resources to the States. Saying that there has been a decline in number of complaints coming about Remdesivir from 767 to 147, he said it was a sign of medicine supply coming to normalcy.