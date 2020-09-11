₹425 crore to develop Brindavan Gardens

Brindavan Gardens at Krishnaraja Sagar in Mandya district will be developed as a world-class garden at a cost of ₹425 crore, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said the garden would be developed on a PPP model in four phases. It is adjacent to the KRS, built across the river Cauvery, and it was completed in 1932.

Referring to the Mekedatu project, the Minister said a proposal of ₹9,000 crore was prepared and submitted to the Central Water Commission in 2019. He said the project would lead to the submergence of 5,051 hectares of forest area, including 3,181 hectares of wildlife area. The Union Ministry of Forest is studying the proposal, he added.