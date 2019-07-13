42.47% clear SSLC supplementary exam

Of the 1.92 lakh candidates who appeared for the SSLC supplementary examination in June this year, 42.47% cleared the boards. While more than half of the candidates were unable to clear the examination, the performance this year did see a marginal improvement compared to the previous year when the pass percentage was 40.69%.

An analysis of the results reveals that students in unaided schools fared the best — 44.96% of candidates from these schools cleared the examination.

The pass percentage in government and aided schools is 40.95% and 42.27% respectively.

The highest marks secured by the candidate in the supplementary examination was 584. Data by the board showed that four students bagged centums in two examinations even though they had failed or not appeared in the March/April 2019 examinations.

The trend in the supplementary examination results followed a similar pattern to the main board exams: Girls with 47.67% passes, fared better than boys who secured a pass percentage of 39.53%.

Students in rural areas — who bagged a pass percentage of 43.34 — fared better than their urban counterparts who secured 41.63%. Two students bagged A+ in the supplementary examination, while the maximum number of students of the percentage that passed – 53.27 – bagged a C+.

An analysis of students performance based on the language of instruction showed that students in Urdu medium secured the highest passes with 55.86% clearing the boards.

The pass percentage of the others are: Kannada (40.99%), English (43.96%), Marathi (44.07%), Telugu (41.59%), Tamil (24.07%) and Hindi (41.1%). Around 35.61% of the total 1,438 students who were differently-abled passed.