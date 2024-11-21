4,221 BPL cards converted to APL cards in Mysuru

Amid the BPL (Below Poverty Line) card controversy, it has come to light that nearly 4,221 BPL cards have been converted to APL (Above Poverty Line) cards in Mysuru district.

With this, the number of BPL cards - priority household ration card (PPH) - in Mysuru district stands at 6,41,715.

Whereas there are 49,655 Antyodaya (AAY) ration cards in the district, the number of Non-Priority Household (NPHH) ration cards in the district cut stands at 1,15,913.

The number of BPL cards converted to APL cards was more in Mysuru taluk which is around 2,526 whereas the least was in Sargur taluk which is 40.

The break-up of the BPL to APL card conversion is like this – 145 in H.D. Kote taluk, 260 Hunsur taluk, 145 in K.R. Nagar taluk, 2,526 in Mysuru taluk, 317 in Nanjangud taluk, 261 in Periyapatna taluk, 396 in T. Narsipur taluk, 40 in Sargur taluk, and 131 in Saligrama taluk.

The details of the priority household (PHH) cards is as follows - 45,300 in H.D. Kote taluk, 68,461 in Hunsur taluk, 30,709 in K.R. Nagar taluk, 2,10,558 in Mysuru taluk, 1,00,903 in Nanjangud taluk, 56,785 in Periyapatna taluk, 75,313 in T. Narsipur taluk, 22,743 in Sargur taluk, and 30,943 in Saligrama taluk.

