421 houses damaged in rains in Hassan

Hassan district received 170 mm of rainfall in the six days from July 10, against the normal rainfall of 56 mm expected in this period. The heavy downpour that has lashed the district since June 1 damaged 421 houses.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, said the departure from normal rainfall in the last six days was 202%. Several parts of Arkalgud, Holenarsipur, Alur and Sakleshpur taluks reported severe damage. As many as 28 houses collapsed completely, 218 were partially damaged and 175 suffered minor damages. The administration had been distributing compensation as per the NDRF guidelines. So far, there had been no need for a care centre.

Shiradi Ghat

The rainfall had damaged many roads including the national highways. Vehicular movement on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 had been banned. Two alternative routes had been suggested for light motor vehicles. The repair work could not be taken up because of heavy downpours. The DC said that if the rains receded, the road could be restored.

Regarding the crop loss due to rains, the DC said as per the preliminary reports crops in 224 ha had been hit. The officers of Coffee Board had been instructed to submit the report after analysis.