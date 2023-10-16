420 teaching posts lying vacant in Mysore varsity

October 16, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The century-old University of Mysore has seen a drop in admissions by nearly 10,000 students because of the formation of new universities for Mandya and Chamarajnagar.

As its jurisdiction has now been restricted to only Mysuru district, only 111 colleges come under its control now. Before the formation of new universities, the UoM had control over 232 colleges with about 36,000 admissions.

Vice-chancellor N.K. Lokanath told reporters here on Monday that the revenue from admissions has declined with the university losing nearly 10,000 students with the formation of new universities. The extent of fall in revenue will be known when the admissions get over.

The vacant teaching posts have been increasing every year with over 420 posts out of 665 sanctioned posts lying vacant with no new appointments. The shortfall in teaching staff has been compensated by the guest faculties whose number has touched 900.

Even as a proposal has been sent to the government seeking its nod for the appointment of teaching posts, the vacancies are expected to rise by 10 per cent every year because of superannuation of the existing staff, he said.

Prof. Lokanath said the admissions in all branches are done barring the civil engineering at the University School of Engineering. The institute is doing well and the admissions are full, he said, adding that the university has put on hold the establishment of the School of Pharmacy to ensure that the School of Engineering was fully established.