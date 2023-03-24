4.2% saplings planted under BMRCL’s compensatory afforestation dead near three lakes, says report 

March 24, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

A recent rapid survey found that while 16.5% of saplings planted under Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) compensatory afforestation were water stressed, 4.2% of them seemed dead.

The report, ‘Rapid survey on status of saplings planted by BMRCL under compensatory afforestation in three lakes of Bengaluru’ released by Action Aid Association (India) also reported that garbage and plastic were thrown around the saplings and also the lakes.

Three lakes – Sarakki, Gottigere and Veersagara were randomly selected for the survey which was conducted between March 16 and 23. The study aimed to assess the health of saplings by focusing on the number of green leaves, brown leaves, no leaves and dead saplings. It further took into account the tree guards.

Of the total 901 saplings counted, 690 had green leaves while 27 had brown leaves, 87 had no leaves, and 29 were dead, the report said. It also said that only 192 trees had guards.

“The findings listed may or may not be true for all the saplings planted across Bengaluru. This should be seen as a representative image of health of saplings after 2 years of maintenance,” the report added.