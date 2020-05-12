Karnataka

42 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

As many as 42 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday morning in Karnataka taking the total cases to 904.

This includes 31 COVID deaths, one non-COVID death and 426 discharges.

The new cases include 15 from Bagalkote, nine from Dharwad, five from Hassan, three from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Bidar, Dakshina Kannada and Yadgir and one each from Ballari, Chikkaballapur, Kalaburgi and Mandya.

While all the cases in Bagalkote, Dharwad and Yadgir are with a travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the five cases from Hassan and one from Mandya are those with a travel history to Mumbai.s

