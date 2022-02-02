42 lakh man days of work created under MGNREGA in Mysuru

MYSURU

It also helped create infrastructure in rural areas

More than 42 lakh man days of work were created in Mysuru district under MGNREGA as against the target of 34 lakh man days.

This was stated by the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO .A.M. Yogish on Wednesday. He said the district has registered tremendous progress in implementing MGNREGA and creating jobs in rural areas and the progress was 120 per cent against the target.

Mr. Yogish was speaking at a function organized by MGNREGA Workers Welfare Association at Talkadu in T.Narsipur taluk and said that the programme was a boon to the rural communities and ensured jobs and livelihood opportunities. He said many works were taken up to create more jobs during the pandemic so as to provide a lifeline to the rural community. The challenge to create more jobs also stemmed from the reverse migration that took place from urban areas to rural areas during the pandemic.

He said 547 lakes were taken up for comprehensive development including their rejuvenation and the district was leading in the State in terms of lake development. The MGNREGA programme was also facilitating the creation of infrastructure in rural areas.

The Deputy Secretary (Development) of Mysuru ZP K.C. Devaraje Gowda said multiple programmes have been launched in rural areas for the comprehensive development of the villages. However, it was MGNREGA which had emerged as a major source of livelihood and is also facilitating village development. The Centre’s programme was shoring up the quality of life of the people in rural areas.

Some of the beneficiaries of MGNREGA were felicitated on the occasion and they said that it helped them tide over difficult times during the pandemic and provided 100 days of jobs.

The programme was attended by officials from the district and taluk administration and was preceded by cleaning the premises of Sri Vaidyeshwara temple at Talakadu to mark MGNREGA Day.