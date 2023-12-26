ADVERTISEMENT

42, including 36 students on excursion, injured as bus overturns in Haveri district

December 26, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Among the injured, four, including the bus driver, have suffered grievous injuries

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 42 people, 36 students, five students and a driver, suffered injuries when a public transport bus they were travelling in overturned in Haveri district on Tuesday. Among the injured, four, including the driver, have suffered grievous injuries.

The students are from Government Higher Primary School at Sajjalagudda in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district.

In all, 53 students and six teachers were on their way to Utsav Rock Garden at Gotagodi in Shiggaon taluk for a school excursion.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 4 a.m. on Tuesday when the bus driver negotiating a curve at Bevinahalli Cross in Savanur taluk of Haveri district came across a car from the opposite direction. In order to avoid hitting the car, the driver took a steep turn resulting in him losing control over the bus. The bus hit an electricity pole, overturned and fell into the adjoining farmland.

Based on a complaint filed by a teacher Sanganabasappa M. Chittaragi, who has suffered injuries, the Savanur Police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 of IPC. According to the FIR copy, the bus driver is said to be speeding at the time of the accident.

All the injured people were given treatment at the Government Hospital.

