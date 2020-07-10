‘42 crore poor people have benefited under Garib Kalyan Yojana’

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that 42 crore poor people have benefited under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana so far.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Joshi said that while 80 crore people had received foodgrains for three months under the scheme in the country, 12 lakh people from three-and-a-half lakh families in Dharwad district had received foodgrains under the scheme.
Already, the Prime Minister had announced the extension of the scheme till November, he said.
Under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Yojna, 8.98 crore farmers have benefited in the country and among them, were 1.10 lakh farmers of Dharwad district.
Similarly, 82 lakh women in the State and four lakh women in Dharwd district had received monthly assistance of ₹ 500 each, he said.
MGNREGA
Under MGNREGA, 4,298 works have been taken up in Dharwad district creating 7,05,724 person days at a cost of ₹ 26.81 crore, Mr. Joshi said.
