Karnataka

41,779 cases reported in State

As many as 41,779 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 21.3 lakh. Of the new cases, 14,316 were in Bengaluru Urban alone. The death toll remains high, with 373 people succumbing to the virus across Karnataka, with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 121 deaths. To date, 21,085 people have succumbed to the COVID-19.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.86%, while the case fatality rate was 0.89%. A total of 1.27 lakh tests were conducted on Friday.

Discharges cross 15 lakh in State

Meanwhile, 35,879 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of discharges to 15.1 lakh. Of the total cases, 5.98 lakh are active cases in the state. Around 56,350 people were vaccinated.

