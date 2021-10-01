411 kin of COVID-19 victims seek ex-gratia relief

As many as 411 families of those who died of COVID-19 have sought ex-gratia relief in Mandya.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok told the district administration on Friday to process the applications and release relief after verifying the information.

In Mandya, 648 people had died of COVID-19. An ex-gratia relief of ₹1.50 lakh, including ₹1 lakh from the State government and ₹ 50,000 from the Centre, will be paid to the next kin of the victims, he said.

At a review meeting in Mandya, the Minister told officials to take up all development works while combating the pandemic. The development works must not discontinue and the heads of all departments must look into implementation of works regularly.

The Minister told the district administration to declare new villages if the places have more than 50 houses.