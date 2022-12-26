₹4,105 crore unspent balance in 78 PD accounts; CAG warns of fraud and misappropriation

December 26, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Pointing out at violations in maintaining the Personal Deposit (PD) account in Karnataka, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has said that over ₹4,000 crore in PD accounts had not been closed at the end of March 31, 2022.

As per Article 286A of the Karnataka Financial Code, the unspent balance under PD Account created by debit to the Consolidated Fund should be closed at the end of financial year. However, at the end of March 31, 2022, there were 78 PD accounts with an unspent balance of ₹4,105 crore, which were not closed as required by the Article 286A, the CAG report on Finance accounts 2021-2022 tabled on Monday before the Karnataka Legislature in the ongoing winter session stated.

“Such practices violate the legislative intent, which is to ensure that funds approved by the State government for the financial year concerned are spent during the year itself,” the report noted. The CAG also warned that not transferring the unspent balance lying in the PD accounts to the Consolidated Fund of the State before the closure of the financial year entails the risk of misuse of public funds, fraud and misappropriation.