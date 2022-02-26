41 monuments proposed for UNESCO World Heritage Site tag

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy inaugurates international seminar on temple architecture at Hampi

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy addressing an international seminar on temple architecture at Hampi in Vijayanagara district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Expressing his government’s commitment to protecting historical monuments, especially temples of architectural importance, Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on Friday said that a proposal has been sent to UNESCO for considering 41 monuments in the country for World Heritage Site tag.

“We, the Union Government, are very much keen on protecting historical monuments. At present, we have 40 monuments in India that have been recognised as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO. We have identified 41 monuments more of historical importance in the country and sent a list to UNESCO requesting World Heritage Site tag for them. The list includes Hoysala monuments at Belur, Halebeedu and Somanathapura in Karnataka. A few of them are expected to get UNESCO World Heritage Site tag this year,” Mr Reddy said.

He was addressing an international seminar on temple architecture held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in Vijayanagara district. The event was organised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as part of celebrations of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Terming temples as places of unity and equality, Mr Reddy said that temples played an important role in India’s freedom movement by serving as meeting places for freedom fighters from different walks of life.

“The temples have been an integral part of human life in India. They were important not just in terms of their architectural marvels but also played a crucial role in India’s freedom movement by serving as meeting places for freedom fighters. They are the manifestation of India’s rich art and architectural tastes. The superior architectural skills found in Indian temples have been receiving worldwide admiration,” Mr. Reddy said.

Expressing his government’s future plans for the protection and development of temples in the country, Mr. Reddy said that the Government has allocated around ₹7,000 crore for the purpose.

“The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing and it is expected to be completed in two years. We have also undertaken the development of temples at Kashi and Kedarnath. We are also planning to build a magnificent temple at Anjanadri in Koppal district. Our focus on the development of temples will continue in the days to come,” Mr. Reddy said.

Stressing the need for involving local people and corporate companies in the protection and development of historical temples in the country, the Minister said that the Government will make efforts to channelise Corporate Social Responsibility funds for the purpose.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministers B.S. Anand Singh and B. Sriramulu, legislator G. Somashekhar Reddy, State Tourism Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Hampi Kannada University Vice-Chancellor B. Ramesh, ASI Director-General V. Vidyavathi and others were present.

A booklet comprising brief descriptions of 75 temples of architectural importance was released at the event.

Later, deliberative sessions were held on the Hampi Kannada University campus. As many 30 scholars and diplomats from different South-East Asian countries participated in the event.