41 fresh cases in Hassan

As many as 411 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan district on Tuesday. With that, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 32,676. Among them, 29,947 have recovered so far and 2,225 are under treatment. As many as 23 people are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. So far 504 people have died due to the infection. There were no deaths on the day.

Of the fresh cases reported, 170 are from Hassan taluk, 74 from Arsikere, 34 from Alur, 36 from Belur, 22 from Sakleshpur, 21 each from Holenarsipur and Araalgud, 30 from Channarayapatna and three from other districts.

Hassan district administration has appealed to those people aged above 45 to take the vaccination. The public should wear face masks and maintain social distance in public places, the administration said.