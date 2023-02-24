ADVERTISEMENT

41 ‘black spots’ identified in Mysuru rural, urban

February 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

At District Road Safety Committee meeting in Mysuru, SP tells NHAI to rectify the accident-prone zones and make commuting on those stretches safe

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 29 ‘black spots’ that are vulnerable to accidents have been identified on the National Highways (NH) and rural pockets of Mysuru district. Also, 12 accident-prone zones have been located in urban areas of the district. Steps must be taken to rectify these black spots and make commuting safe on those stretches for the commuters.

At the Mysuru District Road Safety Committee meeting here on Friday, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, who chaired the meeting, told the NHAI officials to take corrective measures for preventing accidents atn those locations. A road safety system must be developed on those stretches, she told the meeting.

She said over-speeding by KSRTC bus drivers has come to her notice and this may result in major accidents. Therefore, steps must be taken giving instructions to the KSRTC drivers to follow the rules or take action against such erring drivers in the interest of the road safety, the SP told the officers of the Regional Transport Department, who were present at the meeting.

The SP gave directions to the officers for keeping data on the accidents, irrespective of the nature of the mishaps, for developing a safety system on the roads and for the road users.

In the meeting, the SP said safety measures are a must in schools and colleges located on the major roads. As the students come out of the school or college buildings in groups and cross the roads at once, there is a need for establishing a mechanism for their safety.

PWD Executive Engineer Raju, DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs, KSRTC officer Hemanth Kumar, DDPU Nagamallesh and others were present.

