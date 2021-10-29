40th batch of students pass out from ISMT at CFTRI

Flour milling technology students are sought worldwide

The 40th batch of students from the International School of Milling Technology (ISMT), CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru completed their one-year international certificate course in flour milling technology and the valedictory of the course was held here on Friday.

The CSIR-CFTRI has been conducting the course since 1981. So far, 836 participants, including 117 from other developing countries of Gulf region, Africa, South America and Asia, have been trained so far.

ISMT is first of its kind in South-East Asia, housing a 20-tonne per day fully dedicated PLC-controlled pilot roller flour mill, where students are taught milling systems as per the domestic and international standards. It is also equipped with analytical laboratory for testing physico-chemical attributes of raw material and finished products. In addition, pilot-scale baking facilities are available for assessing quality of milled products, a press release from the institute said.

The millers completing the course are sought after in Gulf and African countries. The ISMT alumni are representing 70-80 per cent of the flour manufacturers worldwide, including the big players such as ITC, Adani Willmar, IFFCO (Sharjah), National Flour Mills (Dubai), Dufil Group (Nigeria), and Flour Mills of Nigeria. Further, ISMT alumni has been helping networking with all the stakeholders associated with the industry, it said.

S.K. Ramprasad, Managing Director, Muhlenbau Equipments,, Bengaluru delivered the valedictory address. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, presided over the function. Suresh D. Sakhare, Coordinator, ISMT and Basavaraj Mundalamani, Convener, ISMT, were present. Meritorious students were awarded with medals on the occasion.

The medallists include Annapoorneshwari G., who bagged the G.K. Jalan Gold Medal instituted by Deccan Flour Mills; V. Sugatha who bagged the silver medal instituted by Delhi Flour Mills and also Dr. S.R. Shurpalekar Cereal Science Gold medal; Pradeep Kumar Marure won the bronze medal instituted by Shivaji Roller Flour Mills; and Machani Pavani, who bagged the Dr. Indrani Dassappa baking science gold medal.