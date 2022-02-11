₹4,064 crore credited to bank accounts of beneficiaries in Karnataka under MGNREGA

Bengaluru

11 February 2022 16:26 IST

A total of 32.41 lakh families and 60.87 lakh persons had been given jobs under the MGNREGA till now in 2021-22

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa said ₹4,064 crore had been credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries in Karnataka under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. After completing 13 crore man-days in December 2021, the department was able to obtain additional ₹715 crore for another 1.40 crore man-days under the job scheme.

A total of 32.41 lakh families and 60.87 lakh persons had been given jobs under the MGNREGA till now in 2021-22. A total of 4.31 lakh works had been completed, he informed mediapersons in Bengaluru on February 11 .

Potable water

The Karnataka Government has targeted to provide potable water to 44.59 lakh rural households during the next two years (2022-24) under the Centre’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), also known as ‘Mane Manege Gange’ scheme.

In the State Cabinet meeting held on February 9, the government approved 16 projects under the JJM scheme. It targets to provide drinking water to 27.14 rural households in 2022-23, and 17.45 lakh households in 2023-24.

The Minister said drinking water connections have been provided to 45.44 lakh households in rural areas till now. A total of 25.17 households would be provided drinking water in 2021-22, and already 17.60 lakh connections had been given. A total of 97.91 lakh households would be provided tapped water supply in the next two years.