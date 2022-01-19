40,499 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

19 January 2022 21:41 IST

Karnataka continued to record a massive spike with 40,499 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on January 19. Of this, 24,135 cases were registered in Bengaluru Urban district.

Other districts that registered over a thousand new cases were Tumakuru (1,804), Hassan (1,785), Mandya (1,341), and Mysuru (1,340). As of Wednesday, there are 2,67,650 active cases across the State. As many as 23,209 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,23,034.

Of the 21 people who succumbed to the infection across the State, five were from Bengaluru Urban, three from Dakshina Kannada and four from Mysuru.

The positivity rate for the day dropped to 18.8% as against 22.3% on January 18, while the case fatality rate was 0.05%.

The cumulative number of positive cases across Karnataka stands at 33,29,199, while the total number of COVID-19 deaths is 38,486.

Over 2 lakh samples tested

Data from the Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin showed that 2,15,312 tests were conducted, including 164015 RT-PCR tests. With this, the cumulative number of tests conducted to date rose to 5,96,06,693.