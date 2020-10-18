404 test positive in Mysuru

A total of 404 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 45,042.

One death due to COVID-19 on Sunday has taken the death toll here to 923.

With 36,823 persons having been discharged, the total number of active cases in Mysuru is 7,296 out of which 5,756 had been isolated at home and the remaining in different government and private facilities.

The authorities have decided to keep different places of tourist interest like palace and zoo open after the district administration had initially decided to close them during Dasara to deter tourists from flocking to the city as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

A.H. Vishwanath, BJP MLC, on Sunday expressed concern over the large number of people flocking to the city to watch the illumination of the streets.