403 runners take part in 10-km cross-country run in Dharwad

Published - August 25, 2024 09:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Several enthusiastic runners participated in a 10-km cross-country run organised by the District Olympics Association in Dharwad on Sunday.

A total of 403 runners took part in the cross-country run, said a release.

Shivanand Nayak from Belagavi and Rashi C.M. from Bengaluru won the first prizes in the men’s and women’s category.

Chetan Doddmani from Dharwad stood first in the 4-km run in U-16 boys category and Shweta Badiger also from Dharwad won the U-16 girls title.

Maintaining a healthy lead since the beginning of the run, Shivanand (221) completed the run in 29 mins and 20 seconds.

Rashi C.M. (157) reached the target in 38 mins and 44 seconds to emerge the winner.

In the U-16 boys category, city-lad Chetan put up a good show and completed his run in 14 mins and 56 seconds.

In the U-16 girls category, Shweta reached the 4-km target in 16 mins and 38 seconds.

Nagaraj Diwate from Hubballi stood second in the men’s category followed by Venkatesh K.K. from Bengaluru (third).

In the women’s category, Shilpa Hosamani from Dharwad and H.V. Diksha from Shivamogga stood second and third, respectively.

In the U-16 boys, Ramangouda Patil and Veerangouda Patil, both from Dharwad, secured the second and third place, respectively.

In the U-16 girls category, Laxmi Gonadinni from Dharwad stood second and Preeti Amati from Varur in Hubballi secured the third place.

MLA Arvind Bellad, the former MLA Amrut Desai, District Olympics Association president Shivu Hiremath and others distributed trophies and cash prizes to the winners.

