40.03 lakh cases settled amicably in Lok Adalat held by KSLSA

Published - July 15, 2024 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Justice V. Kameswar Rao, judge of the High Court of Karnataka and executive chairperson of KSLSA, addressing presspersons in Bengaluru on Monday.

Justice V. Kameswar Rao, judge of the High Court of Karnataka and executive chairperson of KSLSA, addressing presspersons in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While succeeding in convincing 259 couples in conflict for amicable resolution of their disputes and reuniting them, the national-level Lok Adalat held on July 13 witnessed amicable settlement of a total 40,03,411 cases. This included 2,64,675 cases that were pending in various courts across the State and 37,38,766 pre-litigation cases.

Justice V. Kameswar Rao, judge of the High Court of Karnataka and executive chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), told presspersons on Monday that a 40-year-old case, instituted in 1984 before Hosadurga civil court in Chitradurga district, was among the oldest pending cases settled during the Lok Adalat.

Property taxes paid

He also said that around nine lakh property owners paid property tax to the tune of ₹694 crore during the period between July 3 and 13 as the State government had extended the date for payment of property tax with 5% rebate based on a request made by the KSLSA for extension of date for availing 5% rebate on property tax to encourage property owners to pay property tax for the year 2024-25.

While a total compensation of ₹260 crore has been paid by various insurance companies with the settlement of 5,220 motor vehicle accident claim cases, settlement of 261 land acquisition cases resulted in disbursement of ₹101 core as compensation to the litigants. The Lok Adalat also witnessed amicable settlement of 3,356 partition suits, 1,550 matrimonial cases, 11,155 cheque dishonour cases, 4,766 execution cases, among other cases.

