40,000 people from 29 districts of State sign memorandum demanding accused in Bilkis Banu case are sent back to jail

Over 40,000 people from 29 districts of Karnataka signed a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India demanding that the 11 accused in the Bilkis Banu case are sent back to jail for life.

The signature campaign in Karnataka is a part of ongoing protests in solidarity with the padayatra taken out in Gujarat by activists led by Magsaysay award winner Sandeep Pandey between September 26 and October 4 that sought to apologise for the grievous act of injustice perpetrated on Bilkis Banu, said a release.

“This campaign has been done on foot through almost all the districts of the State without the use of social media or campaigning portals. The 40,000+ signatures endorsing this letter represents 40,000 individual conversations regarding the case – each a dialogue lasting between five to thirty minutes. These conversations were conducted on the streets, in slum communities, in malls and apartment complexes, in colleges, in front of temples, mosques and churches, in bus stands, metro stations, and auto stands and the signatories were drawn from all walks of life,” the release added.

“Upholding the need for justice, Karnataka with Bilkis unequivocally condemns the remission and demanded the following from the Chief Justice from India: The remission granted to the 11 convicts must be revoked and the convicts must be sent back to jail for life. After the Nirbhaya case, the subsequent changes in remission policy since 2014 already recognise that rape and murder are heinous crimes that do not deserve remission. Grant Bilkis Bano and her family all the necessary security to protect them from further threats and harassment, restore to them their right to rebuild their lives, live in peace and find normalcy. Protection also needs to be provided to witnesses and supporters,” said the release.