₹4,000 crore needed to provide basic facilities in govt. schools

Primary and Secondary Education Minster S. Suresh Kumar told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that about ₹4,000 crore would be required for providing basic facilities such as toilets, water, playground, electricity, and smart classrooms in 48,008 government schools in the State.

In his reply to Bandeppa Kashempur (JD-S) during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Mr. Kumar said a massive drive would be undertaken this year for construction of separate toilets for boys and girls in all schools. Under the ‘Subhadra Shale’, MGNREGA funds would be used to provide facilities such as toilets and playground.

Mr. Kumar said just construction of toilets was not enough. Maintenance of toilets was equally important. Many toilets were not used in schools owing to their poor maintenance.

Mr. Kashempur said many schools have been deprived of basic facilities such as toilets. But government records indicate existence of toilets in 98% of government schools, he said.

On R.V. Deshpande’s (Congress) suggestion on mobilising CSR funds for construction of toilets, Mr. Kumar said companies have been showing utilisation of their funds under the CSR only in Benglauru. “Who will spend CSR funds in rural Karnataka?”, he said.

Some members suggested use of services of gram panchayat staff for maintenance of toilets. Others suggested that school students must be taught how to clean toilets, without recruiting Group ‘D’ staff for cleaning purposes.

On alleged misuse of funds under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, the Minister said action would be taken against all those officials and contractors who siphoned of funds. A legislature committee has criticised two IAS officers for the failure of school infrastructure development works worth ₹1,634 crore, besides recommending action against them for their apathy.