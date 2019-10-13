400 students take part in Gandhi Quiz 2019

As part of a series of events to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the SBR Public School organised Gandhi Quiz - 2019 for its students on campus on Saturday.

Hyderabad-based quiz master A. Srihari Krishna conducted the competition, handling 400 students in his unique style of interaction. Students from Classes 8, 9 and 10 took part. 200 teams of two each were formed for the purpose.

In the preliminary round, the students were provided with question-sheets with 30 questions of four multiple choice answers.

The questions were coined and combined in a way that they sought to explore both well-known and less-known facts of the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi. Six teams that performed better were shortlisted for the second round, for which they were called to the stage.

Mubashir and Anagh of Class 10 bagged the first prize in the final round followed by Abhinaya and Ganga of Class 8(second prize) and Sangamesh and Sharan Kumar of Class 10 (third prize).