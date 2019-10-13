Karnataka

400 students take part in Gandhi Quiz 2019

N.S. Devarkal, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University and Principal of SBR Public School, and quizmaster A. Srihari Krishna with students at Gandhi Quiz 2019 in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

N.S. Devarkal, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University and Principal of SBR Public School, and quizmaster A. Srihari Krishna with students at Gandhi Quiz 2019 in Kalaburagi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

more-in

It was part of a series of events to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary

As part of a series of events to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the SBR Public School organised Gandhi Quiz - 2019 for its students on campus on Saturday.

Hyderabad-based quiz master A. Srihari Krishna conducted the competition, handling 400 students in his unique style of interaction. Students from Classes 8, 9 and 10 took part. 200 teams of two each were formed for the purpose.

In the preliminary round, the students were provided with question-sheets with 30 questions of four multiple choice answers.

The questions were coined and combined in a way that they sought to explore both well-known and less-known facts of the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi. Six teams that performed better were shortlisted for the second round, for which they were called to the stage.

Mubashir and Anagh of Class 10 bagged the first prize in the final round followed by Abhinaya and Ganga of Class 8(second prize) and Sangamesh and Sharan Kumar of Class 10 (third prize).

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2019 5:06:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/400-students-take-part-in-gandhi-quiz-2019/article29669397.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY