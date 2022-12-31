HamberMenu
400 tablets to children of labourers in Mandya

December 31, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 400 tablets will be distributed to the children of labourers in Mandya district, said Additional Deputy Commissioner H L Nagaraj.

He was speaking after presiding over the meeting on Saturday of a district-level committee organised by the Labour Welfare Department for discussing the issue.

Mr Nagaraj said the tabs would be given to the children of labourers studying in government schools in rural areas.

Following the decision taken at the meeting, the children of the government high school studying in Class 9 and 10 will get the tabs on January 4 at 11 a.m. at a function which will be held at the ZP office in Mandya.

