400 random tests in Mominpura turn negative

KALABURAGI

24 May 2020 06:25 IST

The District Health and Family Welfare Department has confirmed that the COVID-19 tests done on 400 residents of Mominpura locality has turned out to be negative.

A week-long random test, from May 12 to 20, was conducted as part of the ongoing surveillance to check the spread of the infection in the city.

3,235 screened

Meanwhile, 3,235 people with symptoms of cold and fever were screened at 23 fever clinics set up across the Kalaburagi district. Of the 23 fever clinics, 15 were in Kalaburagi city. A total of 438 people have been put under quarantine. Nine quarantine centres with 579-bed capacity has been set up in city. Besides, two lodges have been converted into quarantine centres with a 52-bed capacity.

