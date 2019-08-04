Karnataka

400-km motorcycle ride as a tribute to CCD founder

More than 50 riders, including members of Riders Republic Motorcycle Club (RRMC), will be paying a tribute on Sunday to Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha by undertaking a 400-km ride from Bengaluru to Penukonda, Andhra Pradesh. They plan to stop at important CCD outlets to remember and honour the late coffee baron for his support to motorcycle riders and enthusiasts.

The rally will be flagged off from CCD outlet The Square, Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru. “CCD not only revolutionised the way Indians consume coffee but also had many cascading effects on other segments, such as bike touring. We wanted to pay tribute to Siddhartha by organising this rally up to Penukonda,” said Dileep N. Vijayadev, joint secretary, RRMC.

Most of the riders from the RRMC have covered the length and breadth of the country and used CCD outlets as their default pit stops. “CCD was the only brand which made it big and created a chain of outlets from urban to rural areas across the country. I am sure many of us will relate to various meetings, greetings, memories, and our favourite coffee, be it hot or cold,” said Manjunath Siddappa, secretary, RRMC.

