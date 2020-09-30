400 dialysis sessions for COVID-19 patients at KIMS

10 to 15% of such patients have renal problems

In an achievement of sorts, Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital has conducted 400 free dialysis sessions for 137 COVID-19 patients from April so far.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani said 10 to 15% of COVID-19 patients faced the risk of renal problems and renal failure.

“COVID-19 affects the functioning of kidneys too. COVID-19 patients with kidney problems are being referred to KIMS from adjoining districts and we are treating them for free. Till date, over 100 COVID-19 patients with renal problems have been treated for free at KIMS and they have been discharged from the hospital after treatment,” Dr. Ramalingappa said.

To a query, he said that among the COVID-19 patients at KIMS around 10% had problems related to kidney functioning and the doctors and staff of the Nephrology Department had been working without leave over the last six months. If patients approach the hospital immediately after preliminary symptoms, the mortality rate could be brought down, he said.

Dr. Ramalingappa said that so far 16,000 COVID-19 swab tests had been conducted at KIMS and steps were on to increase the testing capacity. He said that so far 400 COVID-19 patients had died at KIMS. KIMS had received 45 ventilators from the State government and 35 from the Centre. “We have 12 dialysis equipments at KIMS and there is no shortage,” he said.

Head of the Department of Nephrology Venkatesh Moger clarified that dialysis was being conducted at the Super Specialty Hospital of KIMS where COVID-19 patients were being treated. He said that LIC and Lions Club had donated two dialysis equipments to KIMS. “We have kept two ventilators specifically for the dialysis unit and dialysis is being conducted without causing any problem to COVID-19 patients,” he explained.

KIMS Administrative Officer Rajeshwari Jainapur, Medical Superintendent Arunkumar and others were present.

Intestinal surgery

Meanwhile, an intestinal surgery was conducted on a 45-year-old COVID-19 patient at KIMS. The small intestine of the patient was infected with gangrene and has been removed through surgery. Surgeons Vinayak Byatappanavar, Gurushanthappa Yalagatti, Ramesh Hosamani, Vijay Kamath and postgraduate students conducted the surgery and the patient is recovering now.