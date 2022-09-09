400-bed Jayadeva branch in Hubballi soon, says Dr Manjunath

Institute already has full-fledged branches at Mysuru and Kalaburagi; Hubballi branch will be catering to patients from North Karnataka

The third full-fledged branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research outside Bengaluru is coming up in Hubballi. Establishment of the 400-bed cardiac care facility, on the lines of branches in Mysuru and Kalaburagi, is underway to cater to patients from North Karnataka.

Speaking of this in Mysuru on Friday, Institute Director Dr C N Manjunath said a 50-bed unit has also been set up at K C General Hospital’s premises in Malleswaram in Bengaluru which will be inaugurated soon.

With about 45,000 cardiac care procedures, including angiogram, angioplasty, heart stents and open heart surgeries, the institute is the leading hospital in the country to carry out so many procedures almost every year. The institute’s cardiac care services have been cited in a renowned European journal, said Dr Manjunath, during an interaction with the media here.

High number of doctors, procedures

None of the heart care hospitals in the country has 105 doctors (to handle cardiac cases) available at the services of the patients. Mysuru branch alone does 1,000 procedures a month while the main Bengaluru facility carries out over 2,000 procedures, he said.

“The institute in Bengaluru is the largest cardiac care facility with 1,000 beds exclusively available for the treatment of heart patients,” Dr Manjunath said, adding that 150 more beds are being added soon to the new block being constructed by the Infosys Foundation. The institute extended its special thanks to Ms Sudha Murty and Mr Narayana Murty on the occasion.