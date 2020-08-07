40-year-old man dies after he slips into overflowing stream in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru:

07 August 2020 08:33 IST

Many water bodies are full following heavy rains in the area.

A 40-year-old person died after he fell into a overflowing stream near his farm at Andavane in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Thursday.

Balehonnur Police gave the name of the deceased as Shankar. He is survived by wife and two children. The people nearby rushed to rescue him. He died on the way to a hospital.

Based on his wife Mamatha's complaint the police have registered an unnatural death report.

Many water bodies in the area are nearing its full level following heavy rains in the past few days.