Karnataka

40-year-old man dies after he slips into overflowing stream in Chikkamagaluru

A 40-year-old person died after he fell into a overflowing stream near his farm at Andavane in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Thursday.

Also read: Monsoon in full vigour across Karnataka; red alert in 6 districts

Balehonnur Police gave the name of the deceased as Shankar. He is survived by wife and two children. The people nearby rushed to rescue him. He died on the way to a hospital.

Based on his wife Mamatha's complaint the police have registered an unnatural death report.

Many water bodies in the area are nearing its full level following heavy rains in the past few days.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2020 8:36:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/40-year-old-dies-after-he-slips-into-overflowing-stream-in-chikkamagaluru/article32290626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story