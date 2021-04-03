Karnataka

40-year-old clocks 1 lakh km on cycle in seven years

Anil Shet has been has been part of Mangalore Cycling Club.   | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Having taken to riding to overcome obesity seven years ago, 40-year-old jeweller-turned-builder Anil Shet has now clocked one lakh km on the saddle.

Mr. Shet completed this feat on Saturday when he rode along with fellow cyclists to Tannirbhavi from Mangaluru and back. The rides were recorded on fitness App Strava.

The story began on February 15, 2014, when he took to cycling to fight obesity, blood pressure etc. Mr Shet has been part of Mangalore Cycling Club (MACC) as well and spreading awareness on cycling. He has religiously been riding every morning, rain or shine, with very few exceptions. Besides immense health benefits, riding also soothes one's mind, says Mr, Shet, talking about what has kept him going for seven years.

