40 villagers admitted in hospital

July 28, 2022 21:42 IST

As many as 40 residents of Bennur village were admitted in hospital after they drank water from public taps in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Officials said that they suspected that the water was polluted as sewage might have got mixed with drinking water due to leakage in pipes. New pipes were laid recently, but the water got mixed due to a faulty valve, a gram panchayat officer said.

All patients are said to be out of danger. Tahsildar Mallikarjun Heggannanavar visited the hospital.