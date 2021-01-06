40 U.K. returnees, 25 primary contacts test positive for COVID-19

Eleven of them have been infected with the new strain of SARS-CoV-2

With three more U.K. returnees testing positive for COVID-19 through RT-PCR, the total number has now touched 40. Apart from this, 25 primary contacts of the returnees are also RT-PCR positive so far. Of the 40 RT-PCR positive, 11 returnees have tested positive for the new strain. NIMHANS sources said the process of genome sequencing had been completed for all samples except seven and their results will be known on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the State on Wednesday reported 784 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,24,137. With six deaths, the toll rose to 12,124. This is apart from 19 deaths due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,283 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,02,817. Of the remaining 9,177 active patients, 210 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.58%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.76%. Bengaluru Urban reported 437 cases, taking its tally to 3,90,785. With three deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,336. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 5,679. As many as 1,34,173 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,23,037 RT-PCR tests taking the total number of tests to 1,47,88,491.