40 scientific models showcased at Science Expo in Mysuru

October 02, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 40 scientific models by 147 students from nine different colleges and universities across the State were showcased at Srujana 2023, a State-level inter-collegiate model making competition and science expo held in the city on Saturday.

According to a press statement from Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (AHER), which organized the science expo at its School of Life Sciences in the city, undergraduates and postgraduates from 12 different streams of science and technology participated in the event organized to commemorate the 108th Jayanti Mahotsava of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami.

Students of life sciences, medicine, dental sciences, pharmacy, physical sciences, chemical sciences, computer sciences and engineering streams from different universities and colleges were invited to participate.

In the postgraduate category, the first place was won by Mohith and his team from Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, JSSAHER, Mysuru, for Chandrayaan – 3. In the undergraduate category, the first place went to Sumukh A.V. and team from JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru, for Multipurpose Bot.

“The event’s objective was to provide a platform for rural and urban UG and PG students to showcase their talent, connect with fellow students, faculties and explore the opportunities of higher education and research,” said a statement from the organisers.

Former Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University P. Venkataramaiah was the chief guest for the event while Harish Prashanth K.V., Principal Scientist, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, K. Mantelingu, Professor, University of Mysore, Jayasri B.S., Professor, National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru, were the judges.

