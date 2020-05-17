40 Maharashtra returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

Bengaluru

17 May 2020 23:23 IST

COVID-19 cases linked to Maharashtra continued to haunt several districts in Karnataka on Sunday. Forty returnees from Mumbai and Kolhapur — 18 of them in Mandya and the rest in Hassan, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Shivamogga — tested positive.

While one more death was reported in Karnataka, taking the death toll to 37, as many as 55 new cases were detected, taking the State’s tally to 1,147. This includes 37 COVID-19 deaths, one non-COVID-19 death, and 509 discharges.

A 54-year-old man from Udupi with cardiac issues was admitted at a private hospital in that district. He died following a cardiac arrest last Thursday and his samples tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

While 40 of the new cases had a travel history to Mumbai and Kolhapur in Maharashtra, the rest were primary contacts of previous positive patients. Seventeen of the new cases were women, while nine were children.

As many as 22 of the new cases were from Mandya alone. Of these, except four people who had a contact history, the remaining had a travel history to Maharashtra. While 10 cases were from Kalaburagi, six came from Hassan, four from Dharwad, three each from Yadgir and Kolar, two each from Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga, and one each from Udupi, Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, and Vijayapura.

Exit plan

Meanwhile, the Health Department, which had converted Victoria Hospital into a designated COVID-19 hospital, is now working on an exit plan to ensure that all other non-COVID-19 activities on the hospital campus resume.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education), said all non-COVID-19 activities would gradually resume at the hospital. “I have asked the hospital authorities to prepare an exit plan and they are working on it,” he said.

Victoria Hospital, a referral tertiary public healthcare facility, that houses the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre, PMSSY Super-speciality Hospital, Institute of Nephro Urology, Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, and Vani Vilas Hospital had been converted into a designated COVID-19 facility in mid-March.

Although Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced that all the 1,200 beds in the hospital would be used for COVID-19 patients, after rearranging the beds with adequate space in between two beds, 550 beds had been made available at Victoria, PMSSY and Trauma Care Centre. And as of now, only the 100 beds at Trauma Care Centre are occupied.

While all OPD and admissions had been stopped at Trauma Care Centre, PMSSY and the main Victoria hospital, the functioning of Vani Vilas, Minto, Nephro Urology Institute, and Burns ward were not affected.