40 lakh households in State provided tap water in the last three years, says Chief Minister

March 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that his government has provided tap water connections to 40 lakh households in the last three years which has proved the commitment of the double-engine government to ensuring the progress of the State.

He was inaugurating a convention of beneficiaries of various government schemes and initiation and inauguration of various development works in Ron of Gadag district on Monday.

Mr. Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced from the Red Fort that he will be providing tap water to all households in the country. “Prior to his announcement, only seven crore houses in the country had tap water connections. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last three years, 12 crore more households have received domestic water supply connections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fluoride-free water

The Chief Minister said that three important towns of Gadag district, Ron, Gajendragad and Naregal, now have fluoride-free drinking water supply.

“A sum of ₹46 crore has been spent for drinking water project in Ron and ₹69 crore has been spent for Naregal and Gajendragad project. Although the project to supply potable water from Malaprabha river was initiated in 2009, it had not made any progress. But, now, all the three towns will receive fluoride-free water,” he said.

The projects have been completed under Jal Jeevann Mission, AMRUT scheme and multi village drinking water supply scheme.

Mr. Bommai said that the government launched and completed a project to provide power supply connections to three lakh houses in the State under Belaku scheme and in Gadag district, 8,092 families have received power supply under the scheme.

Elaborating on the various welfare schemes of the government, he said that it will launch 2,000 schoolbuses for facilitating transportation for school-going girls. This apart, a scheme to provide training for six months with a stipend of ₹1,500 for candidates who have failed in ITI and PU has already been launched, he said and added that the government will always support the working class and provide employment to youths.

Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj, Public Works Minister C.C. Patil, Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur and Member of Legislative Assembly Ramanna Lamani and others were present.

Tourism circuit

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Bommai said that a proposal to include Lakkundi in the Hampi Tourism Circuit has already been sent to the Union government. Once approved, Lakkundi will be part of the Hampi Circuit and development programmes will be initiated to make Lakkundi another tourist destination.

Regarding the lack of industrial development and bad road connectivity in Ron Assembly segment, he said that steps will be taken to set it right. On COVID-19 victims still not receiving relief, he said that he will direct the concerned to look into the issue and resolve it.